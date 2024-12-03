Oct 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A view of the MLB logo in the dugout during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Since becoming commissioner in January 2015, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has regularly changed the sport.

Over the years, the pitch clock, extra-inning rules, and more Manfred suggestions have been deployed to mixed reactions. The commissioner has justified these suggestions by saying he’s attempting to modernize the game for a younger audience.

Manfred’s newest suggestion, however, likely will not garner a mixed reaction. It will simply be a proposal despised by most baseball fans.

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Manfred has floated the idea of a ‘golden at-bat.’ In short, a team would be allowed to use the new rule once per game, enabling the team to send any batter to the plate for one at-bat instead of going with whomever is in the batting order.

The Golden At-Bat rule would change everything about how baseball — the ultimate team sport — has always worked. What would it look like? And how is it likely to be received by players, front offices and the baseball gods? ✍️ @jaysonsthttps://t.co/B5Egx26ZGO pic.twitter.com/CkVby1KCWL — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 2, 2024

Stark notes that while the rule is in the conversation stage per Manfred, the commissioner knew what he was doing by getting it out there. Either it’ll start being tested at lower levels like the pitch clock was, or a similar rule is coming.

What’s the purpose of the rule, though? In short, it’s a way to manufacture drama. The Yankees could turn to Aaron Judge late in a close game. Does manufactured drama work the same as organic drama? That remains to be seen.

There are many more questions than answers surrounding the rule change, especially right now.

Manfred’s proposal was panned on social media by former players, reporters, and fans alike.

Golden At Bat rule, huh??? — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) December 3, 2024

Golden at bat rule ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/bh073lNNiu — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) December 3, 2024

Hey, Rob Manfred, the Golden At-Bat idea is a flaming pile of turd. Just stop. https://t.co/QMVAEcbURH — David O’Brien (@DOBrienATL) December 3, 2024

The Golden At-Bat rule would be an abject travesty for the game of baseball. It would fundamentally change the entire essence of the lineup-based team sport this has been for the past century and a half. This one is a bridge too far, folks. Rob Manfred must be stopped. https://t.co/ouSHdWkHzb — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) December 3, 2024

