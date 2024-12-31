Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after beating the New York Yankees in game four to win the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Here’s a look at what each National League West team needs heading into 2025.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Bye bye Walker, hello Burnes

As much as the Arizona Diamondbacks wanted to keep Christian Walker, the team ultimately said its goodbyes as the veteran first baseman made his way to the Houston Astros on a free-agent contract.

But the D-Backs made a huge splash by signing ace Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal on Friday night. That’s going to be a good-looking rotation in 2025.

The latest projected rotation for the Diamondbacks after their reported signing of Corbin Burnes 👀 pic.twitter.com/WSRFcZnTBg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 28, 2024

Arizona also acquired Josh Naylor in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, and the slugger will help make up for the loss of Walker.

That doesn’t mean that the D-Backs are done looking for offense. It would appear the designated hitter spot is vacant.

Arizona is also expected to look for more help in the bullpen.

San Francisco Giants

More starters, please

The addition of shortstop Willy Adames was the largest contract in San Francisco Giants history. The seven-year, $182 million deal was the first big offseason signing under new president of baseball operations, Buster Posey. The Giants’ former catcher had just extended third baseman Matt Chapman to a six-year, $151 million contract in September. He was staying busy.

Adames will come in to take over at shortstop, an upgrade and need since the departure of Brandon Crawford.

New general manager Zack Minasian addressed the outfield situation and said he’s confident in the internal options with Mike Yastrzemski, Jung Hoo Lee, and Heliot Ramos. Grant McCray and Luis Matos are also options.

Once again, like most teams, the Giants could use starting pitching – especially after the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal.

Colorado Rockies

A long list

If the Colorado Rockies had their Christmas list, it would be a long one.

The Rockies have been on the lookout for a veteran hitter, starting pitching (like everyone else), and some bullpen arms.

Los Angeles Dodgers

I think they’re fine.

San Diego Padres

Dodgers have some competition

Everyone needs starting pitching, so when you have it, you’re going to listen in on other teams’ offers for it.

While Dylan Cease doesn’t look likely to be dealt, most of the top free-agent pitching talent is off the board. Burnes, Max Fried, Luis Severino, Yusei Kikuchi, and Nathan Eovaldi all found homes.

The question also remains on where Japanese star Roki Sasaki could land. The Padres could make a strong case with the track record and a relationship with Yu Darvish, and who wouldn’t want to start their MLB journey in San Diego? The word around the league is that the the Padres are optimistic about signing him.

After Kyle Higashioka was signed as a free agent to the Texas Rangers, the Padres could use a backstop. A corner outfielder with a bat is on their list as well.