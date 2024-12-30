Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown speaks with media at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a look at what each American League West team needs heading into 2025.

Texas Rangers

Wait and see

The Rangers have been busy this offseason. Manager Bruce Bochy said at the Winter Meetings that the organization combed through all free agents and teams. That was while the organization was in the process of making a few moves, including trading for corner infielder Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins. Burger’s bat, combined with the addition of catcher Kyle Higashioka, should provide a boost to the offense.

Texas also re-signed Nathan Eovaldi to a three-year, $75 million deal. He put up a solid 2023 campaign, boasting a 3.63 ERA over six starts during the Rangers’ World Series run. He earned an All-Star selection in that season as well.

The bullpen was a major need for the Rangers heading into the offseason with a bulk of their relievers hitting free agency. Shawn Armstrong signed a one-year deal with Texas in December, and Robert Garcia came over to the Rangers in the Nathaniel Lowe trade from the Washington Nationals.

The Rangers could still use another veteran reliever.

Seattle Mariners

Everything but pitching

Last season, if it only depended on pitching, the Mariners would have been sitting pretty.

The numbers speak for themselves with the combination of ERA, depth, and health.

Seattle was quiet during the Winter Meetings but left feeling motivated. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said his communication with players was positive as many showed interest in wanting to play for the Mariners. The circumstances just didn’t present themselves.

While the pitching staff was one of the best in baseball, the offensive side was the complete opposite. The batting average and strikeout rates left a lot to be desired, so a boost on that side of the coin would be something they’d benefit from. General manager Justin Hollander said that the Mariners want to add to the infield as well.

Athletics

Another starter?

The third base void was filled after the team signed veteran Gio Urshela to a one-year deal. After acquiring left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs to add to the rotation, the A’s get another veteran arm. In the trade, the team also received Jacob Lopez who will come to camp as a starter, but A’s general manager David Forst said he could also serve as a swingman in the bullpen.

Forst said the organization could add a starter to the rotation before camp. Severino will be the A’s opening day starter, with Springs and JP Sears likely to follow him.

Houston Astros

What’s the deal with Alex Bregman?

Really — what is the deal?

The Houston Astros organization made it clear they wanted him to return, but it was ultimately up to him. That changed after a flurry of moves.

The organization traded superstar right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, but they signed first baseman Christian Walker, bringing an experienced power bat to the squad.

It’s “likely” this closes the door on a reunion with Bregman now.

Los Angeles Angels

Just keep watch

The Angels aren’t messing around. General manager Perry Minasian said there were many areas to improve on and they quickly made some moves before the Winter Meetings began. That’s why they remained rather quiet in Dallas.

Despite a lot of money being attached to Anthony Rendon, he hasn’t been able to stay on the field with a slew of injuries since signing a seven-year,$245-million contract in 2019. Once again, Bregman looks to be out of their price range.

With the moves they have made, they’ve addressed starting pitching by signing Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks, but the bullpen remains a need, according to Minasian: