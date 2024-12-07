Luis Severino reacts after an out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 3 of the 2024 NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Athletics made history by signing right-handed pitcher Luis Severino to a two-year deal with a player option for 2027. The contract is worth up to $67 million (with a $10 million signing bonus) and is the largest guaranteed contract in A’s history.

A’s general manager David Forst said after the 2024 season that he planned on upping the payroll as the team heads to play at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, and the Severino signing proves that. Nobody anticipated just how much that increase would be.

“We certainly came into this offseason feeling like we wanted to make something of a statement coming to a new city, coming to a new ballpark — but more than that, improve on what we have,” Forst said on Friday. “And I mentioned in the beginning signing someone with Luis’ experience, his ability to be a leader on the field was important to us, and we’ve seen a lot of it across the diamond.”

The introductory press conference to welcome Severino took place in the team’s new home. Adding Severino to a blossoming team was an objective for the A’s front office.

Severino described the team as young and hungry. He remembers seeing the A’s across the diamond while sporting a New York Yankees uniform.

“[I’m] excited to be part of this team, a new organization, and I think we’re going to head in a good direction from now on,” Severino said.

Severino, a nine-year MLB veteran, knows A’s outfielder Miguel Andujar from their time playing together for the Yankees. Andujar said he loves playing for the organization.

Forst remembers the 2018 AL Wild Card Game when the Yankees faced the Athletics. Severino got the start and struck out seven in four innings in a 7-4 win for the Yankees in the Bronx, where he spent eight seasons.

“So this goes back a long time where we know what he was capable of doing,” Forst said.

The two-time All-Star signed with the A’s as a free agent after going 11-7 and posting a 3.91 ERA over 182 innings pitched with the New York Mets in 2024.

And Severino has a reputation around the league for being a positive presence in the clubhouse.

“I’m going to give 100 percent,” Severino said. “I’m going to be the best pitcher and person and teammate that I can be to help everybody to be better.”

Severino joins a rotation with former Yankees lefty JP Sears, who started 32 games in each 2023 and 2024 and is a shoo-in for the No. 2 starter slot. Joey Estes, Mitch Spence, Brady Basso, and J.T. Ginn will be in the starting rotation mix after putting together solid rookie seasons. Osvaldo Bido went back and forth between and starting and reliever role in 2024, but he was very impressive.

The MLB Winter Meetings begin on Dec. 9, and Forst was coy on the plans for the A’s on their plans.

The Athletics’ primary needs for now are at third base and continuing to add to the pitching staff, potentially for both the starting rotation and bullpen.

“We’re headed to Dallas next week for the Winter Meetings,” Forst said. “I think a lot of things will likely happen there and we’ll sort of reassess the market. We still have some holes we’d like to fill and further upgrade to the roster. Certainly landing someone of Luis’ caliber was the first part. I’m excited for that.”

Severino will be the Athletics’ starting pitcher on Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners.