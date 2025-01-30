Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove outside of the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a splash. Toronto has signed multi-time Cy Young Award winner and right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer. The 40-year old veteran had been a free agent up until Thursday afternoon.

Scherzer’s signing means he’ll stay in the American League after he landed on the Texas Rangers in 2023. Scherzer remained on the team through 2024, and has now since departed for another AL contender.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the news of Scherzer’s signing first.

“Max Scherzer to Blue Jays,” Heyman posted on X.

Last season, Scherzer appeared in just nine starts, totaling only 43.1 innings. He’s getting up in age, so it was none too surprising to see him take on limited action the bump. The Jays are hoping Scherzer can turn it around in 2025 and perhaps turn back the clock.

Scherzer is an eight-time MLB All-Star and a three-time Cy Young winner. He won the World Series twice in his career, first with the Washington Nationals, and then with the Rangers in 2023.

He’s certainly one of the most recognizable faces in baseball. He’s likely a future Baseball Hall of Famer, even as starting pitchers continue to adjust through multiple eras.

Toronto hasn’t made the World Series since 1993. They will have a steep climb through the AL to try and get there again.