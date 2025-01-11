Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager’s Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SACRAMENTO — The Athletics have made historic signings this offseason. Starting pitcher Luis Severino’s two-year deal, with an option for 2027, could total $67 million and is the largest guaranteed contract in A’s franchise history.

The A’s also just signed designated hitter and outfielder Brent Rooker to a five-year, $60 million extension. The $12 million average annual value is the largest in the franchise’s history.

They don’t look to stop there either.

On Thursday, A’s general manager David Forst said that despite being happy with where the roster is at now, there could be one or two more things the team needs to address.

“We have a lot of open conversations right now,” Forst said. “Certainly still hopeful of making some additions to the club.”

After a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays brought left-handers Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez to the A’s, Forst said he was still interested in bringing on a starter in the rotation. He reiterated that on Thursday.

Despite Lopez coming into camp as a starter, he could also pose as a swingman out of the bullpen as needed.

The A’s also needed a third baseman and signed veteran Gio Urshela to a one-year contract. Urshela is likely to be the initial starter with a handful of youngsters available to rotate in (Darell Hernaiz, Max Muncy, Max Schuemann, etc).

If the A’s don’t bring on another starting pitcher, after Springs, it could look like JP Sears with the third spot in the rotation. After that, there are options in Joey Estes, Mitch Spence, and J.T. Ginn, who all had impressive debuts in 2024.

Osvaldo Bido had multiple roles in 2024 and had an otherworldly August. He finished the month with 28 strikeouts in 29 innings – good enough for a 1.55 ERA.

The organization also has promising arms in Brady Basso and Hogan Harris.

The starting pitching market is always a desirable one. Despite the organization moving to Sutter Home Park in West Sacramento, Forst said the feedback from players’ representation has formed around the team itself. The organization is clearly not afraid to spend money now, so it’s putting them in a desirable place to obtain a decent arm with a month to go until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.