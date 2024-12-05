[Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

The sports world is a cutthroat one, whether it’s at the professional or amateur level. The addition of Name, Image, and Likeness to amateur athletics has made this more true than ever.

Nothing better showcases this than a head coach before forced to step down despite reaching unprecedented levels of success.

“BREAKING: Indiana’s all-time winningest HS football coach, Larry “Bud” Wright, has submitted his resignation letter after 59 years as the head coach at Sheridan. Wright (84) tells me the administration gave him an ultimatum to resign or be fired. 463-219 career record,” reported WTHR’s Rich Nye.

BREAKING: Indiana’s all-time winningest HS football coach, Larry “Bud” Wright, has submitted his resignation letter after 59 years as the head coach at Sheridan. Wright (84) tells me the administration gave him an ultimatum to resign or be fired. 463-219 career record. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/inqfaC58cP — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) December 3, 2024

Nye followed this up with a report that this comes after Wright was suspended earlier in the season.

“Wright was suspended for one week/game this past season for what he says were accusations of verbal abuse of a player. Wright actually turns 84 later this month. He led the Blackhawks to 9 state championships.”

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“If a HS football coach isn’t “verbally abusing a player” periodically (when deserved), he’s doing a disservice to him and his teammates,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Giving an ultimatum to an 84 year old who has been at a school almost 60 years is crazy,” another fan added.

“Another example of an American in their 80’s allowing their ego to hold onto a position of power for far too long,” another fan added.

There’s a chance Wright returns to coaching in some capacity, per Nye.