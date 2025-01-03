Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffle might be the top-ranked golfer in the world entering 2025. But ahead of his first event of the year, Schauffle admits last year wasn’t so rosy.

Schauffle admitted that one part of his game ‘sucked.’ The two-time major champion took aim at his wedging and got brutally honest on the state of his game.

“My wedge play sucked,” Schauffle admitted via Golf.com. He continued, laying it in, calling it “really bad.”

“It was really bad. Really, really bad,” he admitted. “Golf is tough.”

Schauffle may have had poor wedging play but that didn’t stop him from having his most celebrated year on the links in 2024. He won those two majors — the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville and then the Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland. That was by far his best year on the PGA Tour since he arrived.

So it’s safe to say that he’s coming into the 2025 season with some momentum behind him. We’ll see if he can improve that wedge play and continue to chase after more major championships.

In 2019, Schauffle finished second at the Masters in Augusta. Elsewhere, his highest finish at the U.S. Open also came in 2019 when he finished third in the event.

Schauffle and Co. opened up the 2025 season at the 2025 Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii on Thursday.

[Golf.com]