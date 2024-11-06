John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several months, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been attempting to work out a deal that would bring some unity to the two rival golf leagues. And it sounds like Rory McIlroy thinks that Elon Musk will be able to help.

This week, Donald Trump was elected as the next president of the United States, with billionaire Elon Musk as one of his top supporters and advisors.

Rory McIlroy seems to think that the results of the election could help things between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

“Given today’s news with what’s happened in America, I think that clears the way a little bit,” McIlroy added. “So we’ll see.”

McIlroy was then asked about Trump’s claim that he could broker a deal between the PGA Tour in LIV Golf in 15 minutes.

In his response to the question, McIlroy didn’t doubt Trump’s ability to broker a deal, but he also indicated that he thinks Elon Musk is one of the smartest people on the planet and could also help the situation.

“He might be able to,” McIlroy told Sky Sports. “He’s got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him. We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too.

“Yeah, I think from the outside looking in, it’s probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously Trump has a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He’s got a great relationship with golf. He’s a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?”

Still, McIlroy understands that golf won’t necessarily be Trump or Musk’s primary focus.

“But I think as the President of the United States again, he’s probably got bigger things to focus on than golf,” McIlroy said.

Trump will not officially take office until January. We’ll have to see if he is able to help broker a deal during his presidency.

[The Independent]