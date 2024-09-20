Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The golf world received some devastating news this week.

Legendary writer Ron Green Sr. passed away at the age of 95. Green had an extraordinary career covering the sport. According to USA Today, Green spoke about both his love of writing and golf.

“I was born with a talent that can’t be taught and that’s just a blessing that fell to me. Plus, I loved my job,” Green said. “From the day I walked into the News and asked for a job until the day I retired, I was in my personal heaven. I got the best seats, got to talk to the players and coaches, got to write about, saw it published in the paper and I got paid for it.

“If that isn’t heaven for a guy from an old mill hill, what is?”

Fans on social reacted to the heartbreaking news.

“First thing I would look for in the Thanksgiving Day paper was his column. Alway great,” one fan reminisced.

“A true legend who captured the beauty of sports with grace and heart,” another said.

It’s news that’s going to leave the golf community broken up for a while, but at least Green got to spend his life doing what he loved most.

[USA Today]