On Tuesday, Scottie Scheffler was named the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year for the second straight year, the first time since Tiger Woods that a player has won the award back to back.

As a result, one PGA Tour star is ready to say that Scheffler is currently every bit the player that Woods was in his prime.

Byeong Hun An, who is quite the player himself currently as the No. 25 ranked player in the world according to the Official World Golf Rankings, took to social media to sing Scheffler’s praises.

“I don’t care what anyone says, Scottie this season was as good as one of Tiger’s best seasons on tour,” wrote An on X.

This has led to some significant pushback as you may expect from fans of Tiger Woods. But to be fair, Scheffler has had an incredible season that does stack up against some of the elite players in the history of golf.

With his win at the 2024 Hero World Challenge last week, it marks his ninth victory of the year, which is the most of any player since Tiger Woods did so in 2006.

In total, Scheffler has accumulated around $60 million in prize money including the bonuses involved in winning the FedEx Cup.

Truth be told, there will never be a true answer as to who was the better player at the peak of their powers. Not only can Scheffler get even better. But it’s impossible for prime Tiger Woods to compete against current-day Scottie Scheffler without the use of a time machine…

Scottie Scheffler recently offered his thoughts on the matter, detailing that in his eyes, there is only one Tiger Woods and he is just trying to be the best player that he can be.

“There’s really only one Tiger,” Scheffler said on a recent conference call. “I’m trying to get the best out of myself and that’s really all I’m focused on. I’m not chasing records or chasing history or anything like that, I’m just trying to day in and day out continue to improve a little bit, just go out there and compete, have fun.”

