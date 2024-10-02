Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm is one of the best golfers in the world, and even though he didn’t win a major title this year, he has plenty of reason to celebrate.

Rahm doesn’t compete in the PGA tour anymore, but he’s still got what it takes to compete at the highest level. Last month Rahm finished in first place in LIV Golf Chicago. The golf course isn’t the only place where things are going amazingly for Rahm.

On Tuesday Rahm and his wife, Kelley confirmed that they welcomed a daughter, the pair’s third child, into the world last week. Rahm shared a photo of him and his wife holding their daughter on Instagram.

“So blessed to have welcomed our daughter Alaia Cahill Rahm into the world last week,” Rahm wrote in the picture’s caption. “Mama and baby girl are both healthy and doing great, I can’t wait to get back home to them.”

Fans online reacted to the happy news.

“Welcome to the world Alaia,” former NFL star JJ Watt commented on the picture.

“Congrats to the both of you,” the official Ryder Cup Europe account commented.

“Happy for you Jon!” a fan said.

Everyone is happy for Rahm and his family, and who knows, maybe his daughter will follow in Dad’s footsteps.