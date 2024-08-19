Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Former president Donald Trump isn’t short on money despite a growing list of legal concerns.

The latest financial disclosure form from the 2024 Republican presidential nominee shows $513 million in income from US resort and residential properties including Doral, Mar-a-Lago, and Bedminster clubs, according to Bloomberg.

Also according to the outlet, the disclosure form notes tens of millions of dollars of “liabilities and debts” related to his ongoing legal troubles.

The figures come from a 265-page filing, according to Bloomberg. They show profits on everything from Trump’s vast real estate portfolio to cryptocurrency to holdings in the eponymous media company that owns Truth Social, a competitor to Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X.

Trump is currently locked into a heated presidential campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is poised to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president during its convention in Chicago this week.

Trump appeared ready to soar to victory until his old political rival, Joe Biden, somewhat surprisingly stepped aside rather than face another grueling presidential campaign.

As of now, Harris leads Trump in most polling from battleground states. However, a lot could change between now and Election Day on Nov. 5th. Trump would be 82-years-old at the end of the term if he wins the presidency.

