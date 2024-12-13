John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

NHL legend Jeremy Roenick got the chance to play a round of golf with Donald Trump back in 2020, and it sounds like he won’t soon forget it.

During a recent appearance on Golf Digest’s “The Loop” podcast, Jeremy Roenick opened up about getting the chance to play golf with Donald Trump a few years ago.

The first thing Roenick noticed that was different about this situation was the sheer amount of security that was with the president.

“First of all, security is everywhere,” Roenick told Golf Digest. “I mean, we had to have 35 golf carts following us, literally 35 agents following us in security and media and all that stuff.”

And that security didn’t exactly play around.

Roenick said that one the 12th hole, the Secret Service came to remove President Trump from the property due to an “air breach.”

“Everybody’s looking up in the air, and we’re like, we picked the wrong day to play golf with the President of the United States,” Roenick said.

It turned out to be just a tiny Cessna airplane, which was chased away by a pair of F-16s.

Then, Trump resumed play – and he had some pretty bold praise for himself.

“Donald is getting ready to tee it up [afterward] and he’s swinging his club and then he stops, and he turns to us and he goes ‘gentlemen, now that’s power,” said Roenick.

Clearly, the whole encounter left quite an impression on Roenick.

