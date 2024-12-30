Photo Credit: Fox

The 2024-25 NFL playoffs will be going through Kansas City, who is rolling into the postseason with a 14-2 record, the best in all of football. But despite their impressive season and their status as back-to-back Super Bowl champions, Terry Bradshaw is quite confident that the Chiefs will not be winning the Super Bowl again this season.

On the Week 17 edition of NFL on Fox, Bradshaw boldly proclaimed that the Chiefs will not be taking home a third Lombardi Trophy in as many years. Partially because it has never been done before.

“They’re not going to win three in a row,” said Bradshaw, who got quite the reaction from the NFL on Fox studio crew. “Why am I upsetting everyone? I just think… You know how quickly they are getting rid of the ball now?”

When asked to explain his reasoning, Bradshaw detailed how he believes either the Baltimore Ravens or the Buffalo Bills will take them out in Kansas City.

“I just think they are gonna load up against a team like Buffalo. They are gonna load up against a team like Baltimore. Those are the two teams that can beat them. And I think it’s gonna happen. Even though it’s gonna be in Kansas City.”

“They’re not going to win three in a row.” Terry Bradshaw think the Chiefs are going to have problems in the playoffs despite being the #1 seed in the AFC pic.twitter.com/RM1QtjXbTE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2024

Each of the last two seasons, we have seen countless analysts like Bradshaw count out the Chiefs only to be proven wrong when they get hot in the postseason.

Thus far, the likes of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been unable to get it done in the playoff against the Chiefs. So it’s certainly interesting that Bradshaw is so confident one of them will beat them this time around.

Perhaps some of the doubts about the Chiefs for Bradshaw come from their propensity to play close games this season.

There have been several games where they likely should have lost that they didn’t due to some very uncommon occurrences.

But simply put, until someone beats the Chiefs when it matters, it seems like a stretch to predict it to happen. So it should certainly be interesting to see whether Bradshaw’s prediction ends up coming true.

