Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are without much doubt the most famous powercouple on the planet. And as Kelce chases an unprecenteded third consecutive Super Bowl with the Chiefs, Taylor Swift is making some history of her own.

On Friday, the Grammy Awards officially announced that Taylor Swift had been nominated for six awards this year – Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Gracie Abrams song “US” featuring Taylor Swift, Best Pop Vocal Album for The Tortured Poets Department, Song Of The Year for her song “Fortnight ft. Post Malone,” Record Of The Year for “Fortnight Ft. Post Malone,” and Album Of The Year for The Tortured Poets Department, and Best Music Video for “Fortnight ft. Post Malone.”

Additionally, Swift has officially set a new Grammy Awards record with eight nominations for Song of the Year, as well as the record for female Album of the Year nominations with seven.

Needless to say, this is a rather insane announcement that just highlights how successful Taylor has been throughout her career and recently, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“That’s my girl,” one fan wrote on X.

“We just need best music video and pop vocal album and im happy!” another fan added.

“Yeah safest bet is that she would take the best music video grammy home, other than that…..god take the wheel,” another fan said.

“I know that’s right,” another fan added in celebration.

“Taysweep coming,” another fan predicted.

“I will say this. I’m having doubts about her winning a Grammy this year. Not bc I don’t like the album (Genuinely love it) but everyone she is nominated against r Grammy darlings and they hate to see her winning,” a fan said.

We’ll have to see whether or not Taylor earns a victory for any of her nominations.

