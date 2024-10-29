Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Waddles greets fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are undefeated and ranked first in the country, still, there’s a scenario in which they don’t qualify for the B1G 10 Championship.

The breakdown is shared in a video on Tik-Tok, but if Penn State and Indiana both beat Ohio State to remain undefeated and finish with a higher margin of victory than the Ducks managed, they’d likely be the ones playing in the conference championship game.

It’s a crazy scenario that might play out, and fans reacted online.

“The conferences are too big in size. That causes problems. I’m not shocked,” one fan said on Tik-Tok.

“This is why we need an east and west division where all division teams play each other,” one fan added.

“It’s almost like conferences should be sized so you play everyone in the conference once a year to avoid stuff like this,” one fan added.

“ACC is in a similar spot,” one fan added.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the conference plays out, but this isn’t that hard to take seriously. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is known for not having what it takes to win big games.