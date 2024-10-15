Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts on the turf after a reception in the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes 2-way phenom is the biggest star in college football and is sure to be a top pick when he declares for the NFL draft.

The corner, wide receiver hybrid has done things previously thought impossible as he plays both sides of the ball, earning comparison to Los Angeles Dodgers 2-way star Shohei Ohtani. Hunter’s rare skill set has made him appointment viewing television anytime he takes the field.

Unfortunately, the high number of snaps Hunter sees comes at a high cost. Hunter has increased exposure to potential injuries.

This manifested itself in the Buffaloes’ loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Hunter went down with a shoulder injury in the first half after catching a pass and never returned to the field.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spoke about the impact of losing Hunter Saturday.

“Certainly losing Travis and Jimmy and the others was tremendous,” Sanders said of Hunter and other players who went down in the game, according to FOX. “Because they’re a vital part of our team, a vital part of our identity, they’re a vital part of who we are. That took a lot out of us. But other guys had the opportunity to step up and they did.”

With his draft stock so high, there’s been a lot of talk that Hunter would be best served sitting out the remainder of the season to make sure he doesn’t suffer another injury that could jeopardize his future earnings. Now we have the final verdict.

“Travis should play for certain on Saturday,” Sanders said.

While it’s good Hunter is choosing to be there for his teammates, it’s uncertain if he is making the best business decision for his future.

