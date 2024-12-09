Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. made headlines on Monday by entering the transfer portal.

But as it turns out, the former freshman All-American might not be leaving the Peach State, with ESPN’s Max Olson reporting that Singleton is expected to visit Georgia as he reopens his recruitment.

A three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Singleton quickly established himself as one of college football’s pass-catchers at Georgia Tech. During his freshman season with the Yellow Jackets, he tallied 48 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns while appearing in 12 games.

As a sophomore, Singleton recorded 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia Tech finished the regular season 7-5, with its final defeat being an eight-overtime thriller.

Georgia Tech transfer WR Eric Singleton Jr. is planning to visit Georgia this week, sources told ESPN. The former Freshman All-American is one of the top wideouts available in the portal: https://t.co/2XGJrGS49s pic.twitter.com/to0rMgdh6W — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 9, 2024

As for his outlook as a transfer, 247Sports ranks Singleton as a four-star prospect, the No. 6 overall player and No. 3 wide receiver in this year’s portal. Former Kentucky wideout Dane Key and Oklahoma receiver Nic Anderson are the only transfer prospects ranked ahead of him at the position.

While there are a variety of reasons why a player might enter the transfer portal, Singleton’s reported interest in Georgia seemingly indicates he’s likely looking for a bigger spotlight than the one that was afforded to him in Atlanta. To that end, the rival Bulldogs would certainly make sense, as the reigning SEC champions have been one of college football’s top programs under head coach Kirby Smart.

Should he land with Georgia, Singleton could immediately become the Bulldogs’ top wide receiver, with Dillon Bell (37 receptions, 433 yards, three touchdowns) currently slated to be the program’s top returning player at the position in 2025.

Wherever he lands, Singleton will have two years of eligibility remaining, although it’s always possible he’ll enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

[ESPN]