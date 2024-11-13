Nov 25, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation at his position. But his son, Thomas Davis Jr. will be paving his own path soon at the college ranks out of the shadow of his father.

Davis Jr. opted not to follow in the footsteps of his father, who played for the Georgie Bulldogs before starring at the NFL level.

Instead, Davis Jr., who is the 11th-ranked linebacker in the 2026 high school recruiting class, recently announced his intention to play for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and head coach Marcus Freeman.

In a message to On3 Sports, Davis Jr. explained the decision to commit to Notre Dame, saying that the program “felt like home” on the numerous visits he made to South Bend.

“It felt like home,” Davis told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “The three visits I’ve been on, they welcomed me and they have a plan developing players on and off the field and it’s a great program overall.”

This commitment interestingly continues to trend from Notre Dame to bring in the sons of NFL legends.

Already, Notre Dame has gotten a commitment from Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers star Jerome Bettis, James Flanigan, the son of former NFL defensive lineman Jim Flanigan, and Elijah Burress, the son of former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress.

Family lineage certainly holds weight in the eyes of Notre Dame. So it will be interesting to see how Thomas Davis Jr. does as he progresses throughout his collegiate career as a member of the Fighting Irish.

