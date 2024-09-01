Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

After one season as the starting quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes last season, Kyle McCord and the team mutually decided to part ways as McCord transferred to Syracuse and the Buckeyes brought in Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard. And it sounds like Syracuse head coach Fran Brown is very glad with how things turned out.

Kyle McCord made his debut with the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon where he threw for 354 passing yards and four touchdowns along with an interception to lead Syracuse to a season-opening win over the Ohio Bobcats.

During his postgame press conference, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown had some high praise for the way McCord performed in the game, but he also called out Ohio State head coach Ryan Day a little bit for allowing the quarterback to leave for the transfer portal.

“Kyle’s a good football player, you’ve seen it right there. I should send Ryan Day a bottle of champagne for allowing us to get Kyle McCord,” Brown said according to On3.

Of course, the Buckeyes did just fine without McCord on Saturday, winning their season-opening game against Akron by a score of 52-6 as new quarterback Will Howard looked impressive in his Buckeye debut.

[On3]