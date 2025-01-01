Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Early Wednesday morning, at approximately 3:15 a.m. local time, a man deliberately drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. And it sounds like a Georgia student was critically injured in the incident.

On Wednesday, UGA President Jere W. Morehead confirmed that a student was critically injured, though the student has not been identified.

“I am deeply saddened by the devastating attack in New Orleans overnight, and I extend my sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy,” Morehead wrote in a statement according to ABC News.

“At this point, we have learned that a University of Georgia student was critically injured in the attack and is receiving medical treatment. I have spoken to the student’s family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community. I would like to express my gratitude to all the first responders who moved so quickly to help those affected by this senseless act of violence, as well as to the medical personnel who are caring for the injured.

“As we continue to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers, the University will do everything in its power to support those in our community who have been impacted by this unspeakable event.”

The incident resulted in at least 10 fatalities and 35 injuries. ABC reported that the University of Georgia confirmed one of its students was among the injured.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams announced to ABC News that the game had been postponed 24 hours as a result of the attack.

“As of right now, it’s only being postponed one day,” Williams stated to ABC News.

This decision came after New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick initially suggested that the Sugar Bowl would proceed as scheduled at the Caesars Superdome on Wednesday night.

The situation was clearly evolving, as the FBI conducted sweeps in the French Quarter for possible explosive devices.

[ABC News]