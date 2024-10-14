Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The star of the college football season has been Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning stepped into the starting job after the team’s starter, Quinn Ewers went down with an injury and immediately set the world on fire with his outstanding play. Manning completed 70 percent of his passes for 12 touchdowns and only threw two interceptions as he led the Longhorns to back-to-back wins.

At the time head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t stop singing Manning’s praises, but now that Ewers is back from injury he’s singing a different tune. Sarkisian was asked if there was any chance Manning could even enter the game in advantageous situations to keep defenses guessing.

Sarkisian shot down the idea entirely.

“When I was a starter, I never wanted the backup coming in the game, even for a play,” Sarkisian said, via The Mirror.

“So I’ve got respect for a guy who’s a starting quarterback and the rhythm that is needed to play with. So, no, that’s not something I’ve ever entertained.

“He wants to learn. He can learn from others. But his development I think has probably been the biggest key. From where he was a year and a half ago when he first got here in spring practice to the way he played last weekend. It’s a credit to his work ethic.”

It’s a strange decision considering Manning’s performance and pedigree, and it’ll be interesting to see if it costs the Longhorns a chance at the national championship.

