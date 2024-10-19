Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The number-one-ranked Texas Longhorns are gearing up for the biggest game of their season thus far.

The Longhorns are set to face the Georgia Bulldogs for the first time ever as members of the SEC. It’s the marquee matchup of Saturday’s college football slate and has all the makings of a classic.

However, Texas is in a tricky spot because of its unique quarterback situation. Quinn Ewers entered the season as the starter, but after going down with an abdominal strain, Arch Manning stepped in and set the college football world on fire.

Manning’s electric play put him in the Heisman discussion immediately, but when Ewers was healthy the Longhorns turned back to the Senior, relegating Manning back to the bench. Ewers looked shaky at points in his first action back, and many are wondering if it’s in the Longhorn’s best interest to continue playing Ewers.

According to Texas reporter Anwar Richardson, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked what would need to happen for Arch to get the reins, and he was not happy about the question.

“I’m not even going to answer that. I don’t know what the question is. Next question,” Sarkisian responded.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked by a reporter what he would need to see to make an in-game switch at quarterback and said, "I'm not even going to answer that. I don't know what the question is. Next question." — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 17, 2024

It’s not good news for Manning that Sarkisian isn’t even addressing the possibility of him returning to the field. Earlier in the week Sarkisian seemed to indicate that Arch touching the field wasn’t even a remote possibility.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“When I was a starter I never wanted the backup coming in the game, even for a play,” Sarkisian said, via the NY Post. “And I remember my senior year of college, I had been banged up and coaches wanted to run a quarterback draw. And they called the play and I scored a touchdown. So I’ve got respect for a guy that’s a starting quarterback and the rhythm that is needed to play with, so no that’s not something I’ve ever entertained.”

Things aren’t looking good for Manning, and if they continue to trend this way he may even look to transfer.

[NY Post]