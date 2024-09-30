Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes were on the biggest college football game of the season thus far, as the Alabama Crimson Tide faced the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

Unfortunately, it was hard to miss a dangerous message that one of the players on the field sent. Star true freshman receiver Ryan Williams had the words “kill everybody” inscribed into his eye black and fans couldn’t help noticing the startling detail.

Many took to social media with their takes on the situation.

“He can wear it idc. I’m a Georgia fan. He actually did kill us. Lmaoooo,” one Georgia fan said.

“That’s referencing the football movie “The Program” where the linebacker says his job is to ‘kill everybody’. Looks bad, but not in the way you think,” one fan tried to explain.

“They’re eating the Dogs in Tuscaloosa and you’re worried about this?” a fan asked another person who was outraged over Williams’ decision.

“I actually love this. It’s an attitude. He’s on a football field on national TV fighting against 6’6” 325 lb men that can bench press 550lbs and run a 4.5 40-yard dash. He has to have this mindset or else he will be killed,” a fan rationalized.

Alabama went on to win the contest, so maybe the message helped the Crimson Tide. It’s also important to keep in mind that Williams is only 17 years old and is going to make mistakes as he grows up in the spotlight.