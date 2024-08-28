Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New Ohio State Buckeyes starting quarterback Will Howard will obviously be facing quite a bit of pressure as the starting quarterback for such a prestigious program, but it sounds like his head coach has a lot of confidence in him.

During a recent press conference, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day addressed some of the pressure that Will Howard will be facing this season, and he did not hold back his thoughts as he made it pretty clear that he thinks the veteran quarterback can handle it.

“He knew what he was getting himself into here at Ohio State … He wanted to be here. And I think a big part of that is he knew what came with it,” Day said according to Eleven Warriors. “And he’s really embraced that role. He’s been in here getting extra film work in this week already. He’s put a lot of work in this preseason. So we ask our quarterbacks to do a lot here, and he’s embraced that part of it. So he’s got a good look in his eye this week, and I think he wants to get on the field and get started.”

Howard will be making his Ohio State debut this week after transferring from Kansas State this offseason. We’ll have to see how he performs for the Buckeyes.

[Eleven Warriors]