On Saturday, Ohio State Buckeyes superstar freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made his collegiate debut. And despite an early drop and a false start on the first drive, he had a dominant first game.

During his postgame press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day did not hold back his praise for Jeremiah Smith as he made it very clear that nobody was even a little bit concerned about the early mistakes.

“You could see the talent. And like you said, we’re gonna play right through just about all of it. You know, I think he’s another guy. I mean, you know, sometimes you look at him, and you don’t even think he’s quite human. But he is,” Day smiled.

“And you know, he’s gonna make a few early mistakes, but not very many. You can see the talent there. He’s gonna sleep good tonight, though, I tell you that. And I think they all need to get some rest tonight. It was a long week. It was a hot week. We practiced really hard. We practiced Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in pads. Physical, for a reason. And it was hot out there today. That’s good. It was hard. And they’ll sleep good tonight and we’ll get back at it tomorrow.”

Even as a true freshman playing his first game with the Buckeyes, Smith is just too good to keep off the field even if he did make early mistakes.

“He’s built different. He is. Just the way his approach is. You can see his size and speed and all of that. But typically somebody with that type of talent doesn’t have the discipline, the focus that he does. And so, nobody even batted an eye. Nobody said a word. Like it was just you’re gonna play through this and we’re gonna be fine. It wasn’t even a consideration, because we see what he does every day in practice. And we knew he was gonna settle in,” Day explained.

He finished the game with six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Not bad for a college football debut.

