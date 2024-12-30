John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to take on the Texas Longhorns in a College Football Playoff showdown, and it sounds like Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt feels like he has something to prove.

While Sam Leavitt has been one of the best and most dominant quarterbacks in the country this season, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is a much more widely known player.

Ewers was the highest-rated player in the 2022 high school recruiting class and was one of the favorites to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy at the start of the season.

Needless to say, Leavitt feels like he has something to prove heading into this showdown against Ewers. And he wasn’t afraid to say it.

During his press conference this week, Leavitt called ut Ewers a bit as he indicated that he plans to “prove” why he is the “better quarterback” compared to Ewers.

“I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time now,” Leavitt said. “I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

“People keep counting me out since day one, and I’m gonna go prove why I’m the better quarterback,” he continued.

The Sun Devils are double-digit underdogs heading into the game.

We’ll have to see whether or not Leavitt and the Sun Devils can pull off the upset.

[Blake Niemann]