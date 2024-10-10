Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The next great Manning quarterback has just received some brutal news.

Arch Manning; the nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, and a current quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, has officially lost the starting job. According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made the news official.

“Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian officially announced that QB Quinn Ewers will start vs. Oklahoma. He missed the teams previous two games after suffering an oblique strain vs. UTSA,” Reid tweeted on Thursday.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian officially announced that QB Quinn Ewers will start vs. Oklahoma. He missed the teams previous two games after suffering an oblique strain vs. UTSA. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 10, 2024

Fans online reacted to the shocking news that Manning, who carved defenses in his time on the field, was going back to the bench.

“100% the right call. This is Quinn’s team and he’s best suited to lead the Longhorns. Having Arch as a backup for ‘24 is as good of a QB insurance policy as anyone has in the country,” one person said on Twitter.

“Oklahoma this week and a showdown next Saturday night against Georgia. Two resume games upcoming for Ewers with major draft implications. Massive opportunities for him,” Reid followed his tweet up with.

“Best QB in the country is back Gametime,” another fan added.

“Boooooo,” one disgruntled fan said.

It seems feelings are mixed on which quarterback should be on the field Saturday. It’ll be interesting to see if losing his job leads Manning to enter the transfer portal, as more and more players are beginning to do.