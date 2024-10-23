Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Longhorns helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns got a rude awakening from the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs handed Texas its first loss of the season in the Longhorns’ home stadium. The 30-15 loss got so ugly, that Texas coach benched starting quarterback Quinn Ewers at the end of the second half for Arch Manning as he scrambled for answers.

Although Ewers was given the reins again in the second half, rumors emerged following the game that the decision left such a bad taste in his mouth that he was stepping away from the team to prepare for the NFL draft.

Now we know Ewers’ final choice on the matter.

“A report about Quinn Ewers leaving Texas for the NFL Draft is not true, per Ewers’ representative Ron Slavin. Ewers practiced today and is focused on Vanderbilt,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel tweeted.

Fans reacted to news that Ewers is in it for the long haul online.

“He is gonna wait until after he’s outplayed Pavia to make the announcement,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Glad this was put to rest in a hurry Quinn Ewers will be drafted next year But finishing the year with Texas and bouncing back after the Georgia loss should be his focus right now,” one fan added.

“Getting benched every other game can’t be helping his draft stock,” one fan added.

“Would’ve been more funny if it was true,” one fan said.

“So he can get ready for the team that drafts him in the 4th round?” one fan asked.

While it’s good that Ewers isn’t quitting on his teammates, you have to wonder if this is the best move for his draft stock with how inconsistent he has been.