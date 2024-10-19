Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns have a bit of a quarterback controversy.

Quinn Ewers entered the season as the starter, but after going down with an abdominal strain earlier in the season, Arch Manning stepped in and delivered.

In his limited time on the field, Manning threw for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns, while only throwing two interceptions. Despite his elite performance, the Longhorns went back to Ewers when the senior was healthy again.

The move left many wondering if Manning would transfer somewhere that wouldn’t hesitate to put him in. Thanks, to NFL legend Peyton Manning, who also happens to be Arch’s uncle, we have an idea of what Arch might do.

“I’m proud of Arch. I’m proud of him,” Peyton Manning said earlier in the year on the Pat McAfee Show. “Most kids probably wouldn’t have stayed in that situation.

“He went to Texas because he wanted to play at Texas. He wanted to go to college and play for (Steve) Sarkisian… most of the right reasons you should choose a college. I’m glad he’s staying there. He and Quinn (Ewers) have a great relationship and I think Quinn is going to have a great year.”

https://twitter. com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1832105078855205363

It looks like Arch is staying put as long as Steve Sarkisian remains the coach at Texas. Fans reacted to the news online.

“He went there because they were the high bidder,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Great story line, fun watching this kid… Perfect example of working for what you get!” one fan added.

“This interview makes my heart soar…! Always, authentic & real are the Mannings ! I’ve been clarifying on X non-stop about Arch loving Texas, Austin,the University & certainly his Camaraderie with his fellow athletes & Coaches! No rumor is going to get him to leave… Hook’em,” a fan added.

“It sucks to be a vols football fan most the time but always delighted at Peyton’s unconditional love for UT,” a fan added.

It speaks to Arch’s character that he is staying in Austin with the Longhorns. If he continues on the trajectory he’s on there’s no reason he can’t be one of the best Longhorns of all time.