Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The next great Manning quarterback has arrived.

Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning is playing quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. Arch entered the season as the backup behind Senior quarterback Quinn Ewers, but when he got his shot he did not disappoint.

Quinn Ewers went down with an abdominal strain and Manning came in in relief and delivered immediately. In his action this season, Mannign posted huge numbers, throwing for nearly 1,000 yards to go along with nine touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Unfortunately for Manning, Texas turned back to Ewers when he was healthy and Manning lost his starting spot.

Ewers looked shaky at points in his return to action against the Oklahoma Sooners, but Texas never let Manning take the field again to show what he had. Many are wondering if the decision to keep Manning on the sidelines will lead to him transferring.

Luckily, we have an idea of where Arch’s head is at thanks to what his uncle Peyton said earlier in the season.

“I’m proud of Arch. I’m proud of him,” Peyton Manning said, according to Sports Illustrated. “Most kids probably wouldn’t have stayed in that situation.

“He went to Texas because he wanted to play at Texas. He wanted to go to college and play for (Steve) Sarkisian… most of the right reasons you should choose a college. I’m glad he’s staying there. He and Quinn (Ewers) have a great relationship and I think Quinn is going to have a great year.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

It’s pretty clear from Peyton’s declaration that there’s no place else Arch wants to play, so it doesn’t look like he’ll be transferring.

Still, it’ll be interesting to see how much his loyalty is tested if Sarkisian continues to keep him on the bench.

[Sports Illustrated]