It’s hard to say there’s anyone who knows more about SEC football than ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, so when he has something to say, folks tend to listen.

Now that the Texas Longhorns are members of the SEC, they fall under Finebaum’s purview, and as such he has extended his expertise to Austin, Texas.

It’s a good thing Finebaum is lending his expertise to Austin because there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding young phenom Arch Manning.

“I’m watching the quarterback situation because Quinn Ewers was not good last week against Georgia,” Finebaum said in an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up!

“Remember, Arch Manning is the No. 2. He’s the best backup quarterback in America. He could start almost anywhere else.

“So if Ewers struggles, I think he’ll get pulled, or he should get pulled, and we may see the beginning of the Arch Manning era.”

It seems like Finebaum has the inside track on a possible route the Longhorns may take if Ewers continues to struggle. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has already played his hand somewhat after he benched Ewers briefly for Manning against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Manning was the best show on turf in his two starts during Ewers’ injury absence, and if Ewers can’t figure it out quickly Sarkisian won’t be able to justify continuing to play him.

Texas plays the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. It’ll be interesting to see if Finebaum was right to pay close attention to the developing situation.

