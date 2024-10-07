Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a shocking loss to the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend a week after a dominant showing against the Georgia Bulldogs. And ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum was quick to offer his criticism.

During his appearance on First Take on Monday, Paul Finebaum did not hold back his criticism of Alabama after the loss, calling it “pathetic and embarrassing.”

“There’s little room for error. As you look at the schedule here and that’s why this was so debilitating and quite frankly pathetic and embarrassing,” Finebaum said on the show.

“This is the same school that beat Georgia a week ago and lost to a school that lost to Georgia Southern.”

Stephen A. Smith agreed with this assessment.

“I’m ashamed. You will not hear the words roll tide in an affectionate manner for me. For the rest of the season,” Smith said. “It was an embarrassment. It was disgusting.

“Those players should have bags over their heads walking around campus all week long,” Smith continued. “They should be ashamed of their [darn] selves.”

Alabama will have a chance to bounce back this week with a showdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks. We’ll have to see how they perform.