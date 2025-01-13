Syndication: Journal-Courier

The Ohio State Buckeyes triumphed over the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday in a thrilling game. But it was actually what happened before the game that is making waves on social media.

Before sporting events, it’s not unusual to see a handful of athletes to take a quiet moment to pray before beginning play. However, prior to Friday’s semifinal matchup, it wasn’t just a few Ohio State players pausing for prayer.

As the Buckeyes took to the field, nearly the entire team came together, dropping to their knees in prayer in front of everyone.

Everybody, regardless if you’re a football fan or not, should watch this video. Nearly every Ohio State player that ran out of the tunnel before their playoff game against Texas, BOWED down and said a prayer. What’s happening at Ohio State is truly SPECIAL. The battle between… pic.twitter.com/eSH4XV7xD5 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 11, 2025

It’s worth noting that this is certainly not the first time that the Ohio State players have shared their faith publicly.

Back in August, several Ohio State star players including running back TreVeyon Henderson, star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and tight end Gee Scott Jr. helped lead a Christian prayer and worship night on campus that was attended by hundreds of students. During the ceremony, the group handed out Bibles to students and 50 different people were baptized.

Throughout the season, players have shared their faith during interviews and podcasts and have been seen praying on the field before and after games. Henderson even learned how to say “Jesus Loves You” in American Sign Language to use as a touchdown celebration.

Needless to say, their public display of their faith led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“This is just so POWERFUL,” one person wrote on X.

“As a [Michigan] football fan, I can’t stand [Ohio State], but this is very awesome, and I applaud them. God bless them,” a Michigan Wolverines fan wrote.

“From a season ticket holder, this happens every game,” someone else pointed out.

“I’m not an OSU fan, but the public display of Christianity from young men in such a public way is amazing,” another person wrote.

“I do not like OSU but watching these young men proclaim Christ is a powerful statement to all,” someone else added.

“Really wanted Texas to win, but this has won me over!” another person said.

Ohio State ultimately won the game by a final score of 28-14, advancing to the College Football Playoff national title game where they will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.