As Ohio State finds itself on the verge of potentially winning the national title, the last quarterback to lead the Buckeyes to the promise land is making a bold prediction about one of his alma mater’s biggest stars.

Appearing on The Athletic’s Until Saturday podcast, Cardale Jones was asked about Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. And in answering, the national championship-winning quarterback made it clear the sky is the limit for the former No. 1 overall recruit.

“It’s tough when you say all-time greats of Ohio State history because you have to go back to some guys like Cris Carter, Terry Glenn, David Boston, Ted Ginn Jr. and Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes,” Jones answered when asked where Smith ranks among Ohio State’s all-time wide receivers, according to on3. “Out of respect to those greats, I can’t put him in the top five yet.