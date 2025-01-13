As Ohio State finds itself on the verge of potentially winning the national title, the last quarterback to lead the Buckeyes to the promise land is making a bold prediction about one of his alma mater’s biggest stars.
Appearing on The Athletic’s Until Saturday podcast, Cardale Jones was asked about Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. And in answering, the national championship-winning quarterback made it clear the sky is the limit for the former No. 1 overall recruit.
“It’s tough when you say all-time greats of Ohio State history because you have to go back to some guys like Cris Carter, Terry Glenn, David Boston, Ted Ginn Jr. and Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes,” Jones answered when asked where Smith ranks among Ohio State’s all-time wide receivers, according to on3. “Out of respect to those greats, I can’t put him in the top five yet.
“Jeremiah Smith is going to be one of the best receivers in college football history, not just Ohio State history when his three years are up before he’s draft eligible,” he continued. “If he has halfway decent of a season this next year that he’s had his freshman year, and halfway of that the following year, his third year, he’s still going to go down as a top two or three receiver in college football history.”
To Jones’ point, it’s telling that Smith is already in the conversation with such legendary names before the end of his freshman season.
Through the first 15 games of his college career, the Miami Gardens, Fla. native has caught 71 passes for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. That included an Ohio State freshman record 187 yards and two scores on seven catches in the Buckeyes’ 41-21 victory over Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal Rose Bowl.
While Texas managed to hold Smith in check with one reception for three yards, the Longhorns’ efforts — which included triple-teaming the freshman on occasion — helped open up the rest of the Ohio State offense in its CFP semifinal victory in the Cotton Bowl.
Already clearly one of the most talented players in Buckeyes history, Smith will now have the opportunity to add to his growing legacy when Ohio State faces Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff national title game in Atlanta on Jan. 20.
