The Ohio State Buckeyes just won the College Football Playoff national championship behind the most dominant defense in the entire country, ranking No. 1 in the country in both total defense and scoring defense.

However, despite that dominance, it sounds like the Buckeyes are losing the architect of that defense to a Big Ten rival.

According to a report from Toby Rowland of News9/NewsOn6, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has informed Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin that he will leave Ohio State and become the next defensive coordinator at Penn State.

“Reliable sources confirm that barring last second change of heart, Jim Knowles is headed to Penn State. He has notified James Franklin that he’ll accept their offer of well over $3 million to be highest paid coordinator in college football history. Knowles is from Philly,” Rowland said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Knowles joined the Buckeyes before the 2022 season and has led Ohio State’s defense each of the past three seasons, developing the Buckeyes into the most dominant and consistent defense in the country.

It’s not clear why Knowles has decided to leave Ohio State after having such success with the Buckeyes. Ohio State reportedly offered Knowles a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country.

Knowles was not in attendance when Ohio State celebrated its national championship victory at Ohio Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have to see who Ohio State decides to hire or promote as Knowles’ replacement.