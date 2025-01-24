Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes reigned supreme winning its first National Championship since 2014 after taking down Notre Dame. But in the new age of college football with the transfer portal and NIL deals, a repeat for the Buckeyes may be harder than ever.

It’s no secret that Ohio State used the transfer portal in a major way to come into the 2024 season with a truly stacked roster.

Next season, the Buckeyes may have a big issue when it comes to keeping the talent that they do have.

Buckeyes freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith is widely regarded as one of the best freshman receivers in recent memory, dominating to the tune of 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year.

It’s assumed by most that Smith is set to have a lengthy and successful NFL career in his future. But first, Smith may be in store to make a historic amount in NIL deals from interested teams in the transfer portal.

According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Smith has an offer on the table of $4.5 million to enter the transfer portal. And his teammate, fellow Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, has an offer of $1 million in his own right to enter the portal.

NEW: Ohio State is working to retain its top talent after winning the National Championship… Jeremiah Smith has a $4.5M+ offer and Carnell Tate has a $1M+ offer to enter the Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_ reports. Intel: https://t.co/FYiQsM5iyt pic.twitter.com/CYjzGbY5y1 — On3 (@On3sports) January 24, 2025

Naturally, fans took to social media to share their opinion about this unprecedented offer.

“Even the champs aren’t immune to this,” wrote Nick Kosko of On3 Sports on X.

Even the champs aren’t immune to this. I’m all for the portal and freedom of movement and payment. But college athletics are going to need stricter (or even actual) guidelines in place if this is going to be the norm for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/hxRCcG9AJ8 — Nick Kosko (@nickkosko59) January 24, 2025

“Jeremiah Smith getting offered more than Puka Nacua’s 4 year NFL contract,” wrote Barstool Tate on X.

Jeremiah Smith getting offered more than Puka Nacua’s 4 year NFL contract. https://t.co/J3xb8nNcZX — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) January 24, 2025

Given Smith’s performance in his rookie season and the fact that Smith has at least two more years in college, it’s not too much of a shock that Smith is such a highly coveted player for the Buckeyes.

After all, Smith’s play in the National Championship played a big factor in coming away with a win against Notre Dame, hauling in five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, including the game-sealing catch late in the fourth quarter.

Given the fact that Ohio State spent by far the most money of any program in the country this past season, it certainly seems like they would be able to match any kind of offer that Smith would get in the portal.

Either way, it sure sounds like Smith is going to get paid handsomely for his unreal play this past season.