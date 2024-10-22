Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the season as the presumptive favorites to win the Big Ten conference and make the college football playoff. That’s looking less and less likely by the day.

The Bucks’ chances took a serious hit when they lost to the Oregon Ducks due to the supreme incompetence of their head coach Ryan Day and the slow processing of their quarterback Will Howard.

Many thought that Oregon would serve as Ohio State’s toughest challenge on the schedule and that the team would be able to get back on track by winning out, but now Ryan Day doesn’t even have that going for him.

The Buckeyes have to travel to College Station to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a game it’s hard to believe they’ll be adequately prepared for, and that’s not even the worst of it. Ohio State is set to play the Indiana Hoosiers on November 23rd, and it’s looking like that has a pretty good chance of being a loss as well.

A Twitter user did some digging on PFF, and it’s becoming apparent that the Hoosiers are the most dangerous team in the country.

According to PFF, Indiana is the No. 1 overall team in the nation right now:#iufb pic.twitter.com/vQlrrFEGRd — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) October 21, 2024

Fans reacted to the development that the Hoosiers will probably beat Ohio State online.

“IU and Oregon coaching staffs lapping the field in B10 Illinois step below Rest of conference is a clown show,” one fan said on Twitter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Yea, it’s been a historic season. Congrats to the fan base. Easy to love the story,” one fan added.

“What Great Honest and Fair Rankings that should be reflected in the CFP,” one fan added.

It’s clear the Buckeyes are out of their depth in the new-look Big Ten and will need to make serious changes if they ever want to win another championship like the Michigan Wolverines were able to do.