The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a new starting quarterback this season as Kansas State transfer Will Howrad is taking over after previous starter Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse following last season. And it seems like he understands just how great of an opportunity this is, and he doesn’t take it lightly.

During a press conference leading up to the season, Will Howard did not hold back as he made it very clear just how honored he is to have a chance to start and play in a program as prestigious as Ohio State after beating out other quarterbacks who he called “really, really good players.”

“It’s an honor. It’s a privilege. And I don’t take it lightly,” Howard said Tuesday in his first press conference since being named the starter via Eleven Warriors. “There’s a lot of really, really good players in that room. And to be named the starter in a group like we have is an honor. And it truly is special to me. Being the starting quarterback of Ohio State, it’s truly a blessing, man.

“And I know that there’s a lot of stuff that comes with that. I know there’s a lot of expectations and pressure, if you will. But I knew that that was the first goal on my list when we got here, was to be the guy. And I knew I had to work for it. And the guys in the room weren’t going to make it easy. But I felt like I had a good camp. And I showed the coaching staff what I could do. And I felt like I finally settled into the offense for the first time. And just going through fall, I feel really confident with kind of how I’m feeling the offense out and how I’m kind of evolving in this system.”

Howard will get his chance to show what he can do this weekend as he makes his Ohio State debut against the Akron Zips.

