One of Ohio State’s star players will not be with the team next season.,

Earlier this year, Ohio State star left tackle Josh Simmons suffered a devastating knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. The injury led some to believe he could choose to return to school for one more season and further bolster his NFL Draft stock. However, it does not look like that’s going to happen.

On Wednesday morning, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Simmons has declared for the NFL Draft.

“Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons has declared for the NFL draft. Simmons had season-ending knee surgery after the Oregon game, but his new agent Drew Rosenhaus said surgery went well and he’s already ahead of schedule with his rehab,” Schefter said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Rosenhaus told Schefter that he believes Simons will be a “high first-round pick” in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp and he will be a high first-round pick,” Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Since Simmons went down with an injury, Ohio State has struggled greatly on the offensive line. The team had to reshuffle their offensive line to replace him which meant playing certain players out of position. This lack of cohesion and talent on the offensive line directly led to the fourth consecutive loss to the Michigan Wolverines this weekend.

Needless to say, this is a pretty significant loss for the Buckeyes, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Best of luck to him. He’s was a great addition to this program,” one fan wrote on social media.

“Smart man who on earth would play for Ryan Day for another year,” another fan added.

“Not surprising that he declared, and wish him the best of luck. Going to need some portal help on the offensive line,” one other fan said.

“The offense was never the same after he went down,” someone else said.

“Guess he doesn’t want to win a natty,” another fan added.

“At least we got that out of the way. Credit to him for wasting no time. Now we have an idea of what needs done in the portal. Nice and clean. Best of luck Simmons,” another fan said.

This is obviously a major loss for the Buckeyes.

