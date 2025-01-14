Syndication: Detroit Free Press.

As it turns out, Wink Martindale’s tenure as Michigan’s defensive coordinator might be one-and-done.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Atlanta Falcons are interviewing Martindale for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Prior to joining Sherrone Moore’s first staff with the Wolverines last season, Martindale had spent the previous 20 years of his career coaching in the NFL. His time in the league included stints with the Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants.

After two seasons serving as the Giants’ defensive coordinator, he and the franchise mutually agreed to part ways following the 2023 campign.

While the Wolverines amassed a disappointing 8-5 record in Martindale’s first season in Ann Arbor, Michigan’s defense was hardly to blame. The Wolverines ranked 19th nationally in scoring defense, limiting opponents to just 19.92 points per game.

Notably, Michigan ended its season on a high note with wins over rival Ohio State and Alabama. The Wolverines limited the high-powered Buckeyes to just 10 points in their upset victory in November and the Crimson Tide to 13 points in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Michigan’s defense also included multiple likely first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson.

As for the Falcons, their defensive coordinator position came open after they fired Jimmy Lake after tallying a disappointing 8-9 record during the 2024 season.

In addition to Atlanta, Martindale has also already been linked to the Indianapolis Colts’ vacant defensive coordinator position.

[Jonathan Jones on X]