The Texas Longhorns are already looking toward next season after the season-ending loss to the College Football Playoff. But unfortunately, they will have to move forward without one of their top players.

On Monday afternoon, Texas star running back Jaydon Blue announced that he will be leaving the team this offseason to enter the NFL Draft, skipping his senior season.

This season, Blue emerged as one of the most dominant running backs in the country. He finished the year with 1,098 total yards on 176 touches and 14 total touchdowns. This included 730 rushing yards on 134 carries with eight touchdowns, along with 42 receptions for 368 yards and six scores.

Blue announced the decision on social media.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability and opportunity to chase my dreams. I’m incredibly grateful for His guidance and strength throughout this journey,” Blue wrote in a statement on social media.

“I also want to thank the University of Texas for an unforgettable experience. From the moment I stepped on campus, I’ve been surrounded by incredible teammates, coaches, and staff who pushed me to be the best version of myself both on and off the field. I’m beyond proud to be a Longhorn and represent this legendary program.”

“A special thank you to my family, especially my mom, for their unwavering support and love. You’ve always believed in me, and I wouldn’t be here without you.”

“As I take the next step in my journey, I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. I’m ready to take my game to the next level and chase my dreams. Hook ’em!”

Obviously, this decision led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Every time I ask people I know in and around the nfl who stands out the most on Texas I get back Jaydon Blue He might go higher than a lot would expect with his explosiveness and receiving ability,” one fan wrote on X.

“Thank you for everything 23,” another fan wrote.

“Congratulations. Thanks for help bringing Texas back,” someone else said.

“You were a great Longhorn,” another person added.

“Love Jaydon Blue as a runner, just not sure (yet, film study will tell) how he compares to the rest in a pretty solid RB class. I thought he would stay in Austin,” someone else wrote.

“Surprised by this move,” another person admitted.

Losing Blue is a significant setback for the Longhorns as they look to rebuild their team next season.