Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On the field, the Ohio State football team is enjoying plenty of success, with the 9-1 Buckeyes ranked second in the country heading into a top-five matchup against No. 5 Indiana.

Off the field, however, Ohio State has taken a hit, with four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis announcing that he has decommitted from the Buckeyes’ 2025 recruiting class.

“After much consideration I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment and decommit from Ohio State,” Mathis posted to X. “I appreciate Coach Day, Coach Johnson and all the coaches at Ohio State. They are still a top school for me. This is a life decision. Please respect my decision!”

As Mathis noted in his announcement, he’s still considering Ohio State in his ongoing recruitment. Prior to committing to the Buckeyes, the Philadelphia, Pa., native’s top-five also included Florida State, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina, while he has also received interest from Texas A&M, Miami (Fla.) and Penn State in recent moths.

Despite Mathis’ departure, the Buckeyes still lay claim to the top 2025 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. Ohio State’s incoming class is headlined by 5-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair and 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez, with the Buckeyes currently possessing 25 commits ahead of the Early Signing Period that will take place Dec. 4-6.

