Mack Brown is one of just three active college football coaches who have won a national title, but it sounds like his time coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels is over.

As first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, the North Carolina Tar Heels have decided to fire Mack Brown.

“Mack Brown has won more games than any football coach in UNC history, and we deeply appreciate all that he has done for Carolina Football and our University,” North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement to 247 Sports on Tuesday.

“Over the last six seasons – his second campaign in Chapel Hill — he has coached our team to six bowl berths, including an Orange Bowl, while mentoring 18 NFL draft picks. He and his wife Sally have done an outstanding job supporting the Carolina community …”

Brown has been leading the Tar Heels since 2019 – his second stint with the team after previously coaching North Carolina from 1988 to 1997.

This latest stint with the Tar Heels has been tumultuous as the team never finished with more than nine wins. This season is the worst of his six seasons with North Carolina as the Tar Heels have a 6-5 record entering their final regular season game against NC State.

Despite his struggles at North Carolina, Brown is one of the most accomplished active head coaches in the nation.

Brown led the Texas Longhorns to the 2005 national championship and was a big reason why Texas was one of the most dominant programs in the country throughout most of his 16-year stint with the team.

74-year-old Brown will lead his team one last time against NC State this weekend.

With Brown out, North Carolina will be in search of a new head coach this offseason.

