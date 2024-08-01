Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels are receiving a lot of preseason hype heading into the 2024 college football season after a record-setting 11-2 season in 2023 that was capped with a Peach Bowl victory. But head coach Lane Kiffin does not seem to care all that much about the preseason attention.

During a recent press conference, Lane Kiffin claimed that the preseason hype his team is receiving “means nothing” as he made it clear that the team still has “a lot of work to do” in order to get ready for the upcoming season.

“I spent a lot of time talking to them in the first meeting about outside expectations, hype, accolades, and those things and how little those mean,” Kiffin said. “This team hasn’t won any games — they haven’t played together. And even the players that have had previous success here or in other places, that doesn’t mean that either. Making sure that they understand whether it’s preseason rankings, whether it’s as a team, position, group, or individuals — (outside noise) means nothing.

“And those (expectations) can always be the exact opposite a lot of times from what can happen by the end of the year, so we have a lot of work to do.”

We’ll have to see how Kiffin and the Rebels perform this season.

[On3]