Jim Harbaugh might be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers now, but he remains linked to his former team and alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

In particular, Harbaugh’s name popped up in an ESPN report about the NCAA’s draft of a notice of allegations regarding Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal. According to the report, Harbaugh — who left Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff national championship last season — is accused of committing Level 1 violations, including “not cooperating because he denied the NCAA’s request to view relevant messages and phone records from his personal cellphone.”

“The draft says Harbaugh could face a ‘show-cause’ restriction if he ever opts to return to college sports,” the report reads.

Speaking to reporters during Chargers’ training camp on Monday, Harbaugh was asked about the report and his role in the alleged sign-stealing scheme. As he has done since news of the scandal first broke last year, the former NFL quarterback denied any wrongdoing.

“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal,” Harbaugh said, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I’ve coached. No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right.

“Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Jim Harbaugh today on the reported NCAA notice of allegations: pic.twitter.com/N3NInSO8UP — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 5, 2024

While Michigan awaits the fallout from the NCAA’s investigation, it appears to be in Harbaugh’s rearview mirror. Despite denying any wrongdoing, the former Wolverines quarterback accepted a suspension for the final three games of the 2023 regular season as a part of an agreement with the Big Ten.

