Ohio State Buckeyes star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has reportedly received massive offers to enter the transfer portal and leave Ohio State after playing a key role in the Buckeyes’ national title victory. However, it doesn’t appear that he will be leaving Ohio State.

Jeremiah Smith emerged as one of the most dominant wide receivers in the nation, especially during the latter part of his first college football season, and it seems other teams are willing to pay handsomely to try and lure him away from the Buckeyes.

According to college football insider Pete Nakos of On3, Smith has been offered between $4.5 million and $5 million to transfer to another program.

Despite these offers, Nakos shared that Ohio State “is ready to do whatever it needs to hold onto Smith.” And based on recent developments, it seems Smith is planning to remain loyal to the Buckeyes.

Following the news of these lucrative offers, Jay Wimbrow of the South Florida Express – the 7-on-7 team Smith played for during high school – took to social media to voice his confidence that Smith would remain with the Buckeyes.

“Ain’t gonna happen, that family is too loyal. Good try tho,” Wimbrow posted on X.

Smith quickly backed up Wimbrow’s sentiment by re-posting the message himself and adding a 100 emoji, signaling his intent to remain at Ohio State.

Needless to say, this decision from Smith led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“People seem to forget who coaches WR. [Brian Hartline] is hands down the best wide receivers coach in the country. His ability to recruit, develop, and elevate elite talent is unmatched. His bond with players like Jeremiah is unmatched, built on trust, mentorship, and greatness,” one person wrote on X.

“Thank you, Jeremiah! We love you! Go Bucks!” someone else added.

“I was never worried. You’re smart and know what your future looks like. Better to stay at OSU, win some more rings, and continue to learn from the best in the business,” another fan added.

“Jeremiah is going to be the greatest WR of all time. But he’s more than that. This man is loyal, hard working, and he is no sellout. Go Bucks,” someone else wrote.

“Just fell to my knees in celebration at work,” another person said.

Given his incredible talent, it’s no surprise that other programs are trying to recruit him, but all signs indicate he’s staying put in Columbus.