Commissioners of college athletic conferences typically try their best to stay away from making clear political statements or supporting one political party over the other. But apparently, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is not all that worried about that.

In a post on social media this week, Greg Sankey made it pretty clear where he stands politically as he shared a photo of a book he read over the summer by controversial right-wing sports commentator and personality Clay Travis that has quite a pointed title.

The book that Sankey shared is titled “American Playbook: A Guide to Winning Back the Country from the Democrats.”

Sankey also shared an excerpt of Travis’ writing from the book in his social media post.

Summer Reading Book #27 is AMERICAN PLAYBOOK by @ClayTravis “Worrying about failure isn’t healthy….if you only worry about failure, you don’t take career chances and you don’t stay committed to your core philosophies because you’re letting something else dictate your decisions.” pic.twitter.com/knZbQWhya5 — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 28, 2024

“Worrying about failure isn’t healthy….if you only worry about failure, you don’t take career chances and you don’t stay committed to your core philosophies because you’re letting something else dictate your decisions,” the excerpt read.

Needless to say, not everyone was happy with the conference commissioner sharing what appears to be such a clear political stance, and they let him know about it with their reactions on social media.

Democrats saved our country, Greg. — Aaron Carter (@AaronCarter85) August 28, 2024

Doing your part to inject politics into sports, I see. — Joshua Thurman (@JoshTsays) August 28, 2024

Bro… this is concerning — Jon Muad’Dib Anders (Certified CFB Genius) (@AlabamAnderson) August 28, 2024

Pathetic — Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy (@Rykard_LOB) August 28, 2024

Publicly supporting MAGA (and Clay Travis) was wrong for Bruce Pearl and it’s wrong for you. You have lost my respect and support. — Cynthia Fisher🐘🇺🇸🦅 (@Cynthia____06) August 28, 2024

Gross — Jay from Thessalonica (@JaySonTafari) August 28, 2024

It’s pretty clear who Sankey will be voting for this November.

