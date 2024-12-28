Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs got some extra rest after they secured a bye in the first round of the college football playoff by defeating the Texas Longhorns in the SEC championship game. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, it was a costly victory.

Starting quarterback Carson Beck was forced out of the game with an injury that required elbow surgery and will cost him a chance at competing in the college football playoff.

On Saturday, one prominent college football insider reported a new development. Many Georgia fans expected Beck to return next season to try and lead the Bulldogs back to the playoffs, but it appears as if they’re losing Beck again.

“Carson Beck announces he’s declaring for the NFL Draft in an Instagram post. He says he’ll be there to support UGA this season however he can. Beck recently had elbow surgery, which will complicate his pre-draft process significantly, reported ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“He went from projected 1st round pick to a giant question mark, seemingly in large part because of his injury. He’s going pro at rock bottom. He’d have potentially gotten back to his 1st round status by returning to school for another year,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“It has to be the most under-discussed college sports story of the year that Georgia won an almost meaningless SEC title game, where the loser wasn’t harmed at all, but which cost them their star QB getting injured, missing the playoffs, and now never playing for his team again,” one fan added.

“Why would anyone draft this guy? He’s the only weak spot on that team,” another fan added.

“He wasn’t going to be a high draft pick anyway,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see where Beck is drafted.